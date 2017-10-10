10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TOURISTS NOW QUESTIONING INVISIBLE ATTACKS IN CUBA

Chris Allen, visiting Havana from South Carolina, tells the AP exclusively he had similar neurological symptoms as a U.S. government worker when Allen stayed at the same hotel two years earlier.

2. TRUMP’S REMARKS ON KELLY’S SON CONTRAST WITH MESSY BRAWL THIS WEEK

The president’s political firefight over his role as consoler-in-chief is a remarkable contrast with his solemn Memorial Day tribute to U.S. personnel lost to war.

3. AS CATALAN DEADLINE PASSES, MADRID TAKES ACTION

Spain will hold a special Cabinet meeting on Saturday to trigger the process to take some or full control of Catalonia’s semi-autonomous powers.

4. WHY TRUMP IS AN ERRATIC TRADING PARTNER

The president often kicks thorny policy issues to Congress and then sends conflicting signals about what he really wants.

5. SWEEPING MULTISTATE MANHUNT ENDS

Police say they chased down on foot Radee Prince, 37, accused of shooting five co-workers at a granite company in Maryland, killing three.

6. UNCERTAINTY AS MIDDLE EAST DEFEATS MILITANTS IN RAQQA

The downfall of the Islamic State group could open up cracks in temporary alliances created to fight the extremists, and rivalries for influence are now likely to take center stage.

7. JIHADIST AMBUSH ON US FORCES SHOWS NEW DANGER IN SAHEL

Authorities believe the attack in Niger was carried out by a group that has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

8. WHAT PHILIPPINE CITY IS IN RUINS FROM MILITANT SIEGE

A five-monthlong assault of Marawi reveals a devastated southern city with smoke smoldering from damaged houses.

9. DODGERS HAVE TO PUT BROOMS AWAY

Javier Baez snaps a long batting slump with two home runs and the Chicago Cubs avoid a sweep, holding off Los Angeles 3-2 in Game 4 of the NLCS.

10. WHAT COUNTRY STARS DID

Jason Aldean and other musicians honor the victims of a mass shooting in Las Vegas instead of accepting awards at the CMT Artists of the Year show.

