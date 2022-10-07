RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » Middle East News » Libyan Red Crescent: At…

Libyan Red Crescent: At least 15 killed after apparent fire onboard a migrant ship

The Associated Press

October 7, 2022, 12:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libyan Red Crescent: At least 15 killed after apparent fire onboard a migrant ship.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | National News | World News

HUD, Army, OPM receive extra technology modernization funding

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

A few recommendations from federal health experts ahead of this year’s open season

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up