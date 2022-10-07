BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libyan Red Crescent: At least 15 killed after apparent fire onboard a migrant ship.

Listen now to WTOP News

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libyan Red Crescent: At least 15 killed after apparent fire onboard a migrant ship.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.