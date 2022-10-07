RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Libyan group: At least 15 killed after fire on migrant ship

The Associated Press

October 7, 2022, 12:52 PM

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — A spokesman for Libya’s Red Crescent said Friday that at least 15 people had been killed after an apparent fire broke out aboard a migrant ship off of Libya’s western coast.

Tawfiek Al Shukri said that local authorities had informed the aid group of bodies washing up onshore. He said they were retrieved and transported to a hospital, where their remains would be examined to determine the cause of death.

In a video circulated online, the burnt hull of the boat is seen lodged on coastal rocks with bodies strewn around it.

The shipwreck took place off the western Libyan city of Sabratha, a major launching point for the mainly African migrants making the dangerous voyage across the Mediterranean.

