RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin attends joint military drills with China, others | Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea | UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
Home » Middle East News » UN: Tribal clashes in…

UN: Tribal clashes in Sudan kill 380 in Jan.-Aug. period

The Associated Press

September 6, 2022, 5:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAIRO (AP) — Around 380 people were killed in tribal clashes in Sudan between January and August, most of them in the conflict-wracked Darfur region, the U.N. said Tuesday.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA, said more than 430 people were injured during the same period, which has seen 224 violent incidents in 12 of the country’s 18 provinces.

The clashes – mostly between Arab and non-Arab tribes – have displaced around 177,340 people, OCHA said, further straining operations of aid agencies in the crisis-hit country.

West Darfur province was the hardest hit with 76 incidents that killed at least 145 people and wounded 156 others, it said.

The tally did not include 23 people, including two children, who were killed when tribal fighting renewed earlier this month in the Blue Nile Province, Save the Children charity said.

The violence, which erupted Sept. 1 and last for four days in the town of Roseires, also wounded 23 people, including 10 children, according to the charity.

Sudan, home to several long-running ethnic conflicts, has plunged into chaos since a military coup last year. The takeover upended the country’s short-lived transition to democracy after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

NARA looks to double down on email records approach with texts, other messages

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

VA CIO DelBene making the cyber gates a little higher, more well-rounded

White House expects CR ahead of fiscal 2023, seeks $47B in emergency spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up