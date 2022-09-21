Palestinian suspected of killing Israeli woman found dead

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli police said Wednesday they have found the body of a Palestinian man suspected of…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli police said Wednesday they have found the body of a Palestinian man suspected of killing an 84-year-old Israeli woman after an overnight manhunt.

Police said the body of the man was found in Tel Aviv, hours after he is alleged to have struck and killed the woman in Holon, a suburb just south of the city.

Police said earlier they were searching for Musa Sarsour, 28, from the West Bank city of Qalqilya. They were treating the death as an attack with nationalist motives, police said.

The woman was found unconscious on the side of a road and Israeli media reported that security camera footage, which captured the attack, showed the woman being struck from behind with a heavy object.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who was at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, called the killing a “shocking attack by a despicable and cowardly terrorist.”

The attack comes as Israel continues daily arrest raids in the occupied West Bank that were prompted by a spate of deadly violence against Israelis in the spring.

Hundreds of Palestinians have been arrested since and some 90 have been killed, making this year the deadliest for Palestinians since 2016. Many of those killed have been militants, according to Israel, while others have been local youths killed while throwing stones or firebombs at Israeli troops.

