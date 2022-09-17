Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | In Hong Kong, grief doubles as dissent | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Home » Middle East News » Jordan calls off rescue…

Jordan calls off rescue efforts in deadly building collapse

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 7:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordanian officials Saturday said they halted rescue efforts at the ruins of a collapsed four-story building after pulling out the 14th and what is believed to be final victim of the disaster.

It wasn’t clear what caused the collapse Tuesday of the building in Amman, Jordan’s capital. Authorities have arrested the building’s owner and two maintenance workers.

At least 10 people were injured, and an infant was rescued from the rubble earlier this week.

Officials said that after recovering the remains of a missing woman from the rubble on Saturday, there were no more reports of missing people. Rescuers will remain at the site until the debris is cleared.

The building was located in Jabal al-Weibdeh, an older district of the Jordanian capital that is popular among wealthier residents and expatriates but also includes some poorer areas.

Jordan is a close Western ally that has long been seen as a bastion of stability in the volatile Middle East.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

GSA makes inflation adjustments a bit easier for contractors

Lawmakers, veterans support organizations pitch new VA administration for education, employment

DLA’s success with its ERP migration sets up future business transformations

Intel community, awash in data, seeks in-demand talent to make sense of it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up