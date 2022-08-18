WAR IN UKRAINE: Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea | Ukrainians flee grim life in Kherson | Russia economy gets wartime boost
Home » Middle East News » Sudan: Seasonal floods kill…

Sudan: Seasonal floods kill 77 people, destroy 14,500 homes

The Associated Press

August 18, 2022, 6:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAIRO (AP) — More than 70 people have been killed and 14,500 homes destroyed by Sudan’s seasonal downpours and floods, a senior official said Thursday.

The death toll since the rainy season kicked off in May stood at 77 people, Brig. Gen. Abdul-Jalil Abdul-Rahim, spokesman for Sudan’s National Council for Civil Defense, told The Associated Press.

The provinces most affected include North Kordofan, Jazira, South Kordofan, South Darfur and River Nile, he added.

On Monday, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that more than 136,000 people have been affected by floods in the eastern Sudan and Kordofan states. The UN agency said it expected this figure to increase as the counting was still underway and heavy rains had been forecast.

Sudan’s rainy season usually lasts until September, with floods peaking just before then.

Last year, flooding and heavy rain killed more than 80 people and swamped tens of thousands of houses across the country. In 2020, authorities declared Sudan a natural disaster area and imposed a three-month state of emergency across the country after the deluge killed around 100 people and inundated over 100,000 houses.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

GSA’s Zvenyach leaving federal service

Army once again delays newest release of its pay and personnel system overhaul

Task force eases COVID-19 screening guidance at federal facilities

Yellen tells IRS to develop modernization plan in 6 months

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up