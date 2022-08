DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi oil company Aramco’s half-year profits reach close to $88 billion after posting a…

Listen now to WTOP News

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi oil company Aramco’s half-year profits reach close to $88 billion after posting a 90% surge in second quarter.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.