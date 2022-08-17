WAR IN UKRAINE: Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea | Ukrainians flee grim life in Kherson | Russia economy gets wartime boost
Palestinians: Teenager killed in clashes with Israeli troops

The Associated Press

August 17, 2022, 6:46 PM

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A Palestinian teenager was killed and dozens were wounded during clashes with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian medics said early Thursday.

The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said Waseem Khalifa, 18, was killed and 35 Palestinians were wounded in the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the violence. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Israel has carried out near-daily arrest raids in the West Bank aimed at what it says are militant networks following a string of deadly attacks inside Israel in the spring. The raids often set off confrontations with stone-throwing Palestinians or exchanges of gunfire with militants.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and has built dozens of settlements that are now home to nearly 500,000 Jewish settlers.

The Palestinians want the West Bank, where nearly 3 million Palestinians live under Israeli military rule, to form the main part of their future state.

The last serious, substantive peace talks collapsed more than a decade ago.

