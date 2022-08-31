RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone | Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's south | Vatican: Pope clearly condemns Russia's 'repugnant' war
Home » Middle East News » Palestinian detainee to end…

Palestinian detainee to end nearly 6-month hunger strike

The Associated Press

August 31, 2022, 1:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Authority says a detainee held without charge or trial by Israel will suspend his nearly six-month hunger strike after receiving a “written agreement” that he will be released in October.

Lawyers and physicians have warned that the Khalil Awawdeh, 40, was at risk of dying and already suffering neurological damage from the prolonged hunger strike.

He was protesting being held without charge or trial in what’s known as administrative detention. Israel says the practice is needed to jail dangerous militants, while critics say it denies detainees due process.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

CACI wins $5.7 billion award to start privatizing Air Force network management

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

OMB seeks feedback on plans to bridge federal ‘data divide’ hampering equity goals

The fate of the SBIR program hangs in the balance of the next month

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up