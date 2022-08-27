RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia blocks nuclear agreement | Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes | NATO warns about Russia's military buildup | Radiation fears grow near Ukrainian nuclear plant
Libyan official: 1 killed, 5 wounded in Tripoli clashes

The Associated Press

August 27, 2022, 6:31 AM

CAIRO (AP) — Clashes broke out early Saturday between rival militias in Libya’s capital, killing at least one civilian and wounding five others, a health official said.

Malek Merset, an emergency services spokesman, told The Associated Press that Mustafa Baraka, a comedian known for his social media videos, died after he was shot in the chest. Merset said his body was taken to a Tripoli hospital.

He said at least five other civilians were wounded in the clashes that centered in the capital city of Tripoli. Footage circulated online showed houses and vehicles apparently damaged from the fighting.

The violence pits the Tripoli Revolutionaries’ Brigade militia, led by Haitham Tajouri, against another militia allied with Abdel-Ghani al-Kikli, an infamous warlord known as “Gheniwa,” according to local media.

The violence was the latest escalation to threaten the relative peace after nearly a decade of civil war in Libya, where two rival sets of authorities are locked in a political stalemate. The divisions have sparked several incidents of violence in Tripoli in recent months.

