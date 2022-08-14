WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy shelling in east | Russian struggles to replenish troops | Access to medicine blocked | Nuclear plant sparks global concern
Egypt's Coptic Church, citing health officials, says fire at Cairo church kills at least 41 people

The Associated Press

August 14, 2022, 6:45 AM

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s Coptic Church, citing health officials, says fire at Cairo church kills at least 41 people.

