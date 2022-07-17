RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia steps up attacks | Russia's information war expands | Russians visit Iran to see drones | Kids live and play near front line
UN says flooding kills 7 people in Sudan’s Darfur region

The Associated Press

July 17, 2022, 7:20 AM

CAIRO (AP) — Floods triggered by seasonal torrential rains in Sudan’s western Darfur region killed at least seven people, including children, the U.N. and an aid group said Sunday.

Heavy rains started late Friday in the Kass locality in South Darfur province, according to the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur.

The group said the dead included a pregnant woman and two boys ages 2 and 8. It said at least 100 houses in camps for displaced people collapsed or were partly damaged.

Toby Harward, a coordinator with the U.N. refugee agency, reported the deaths. He posted footage on Twitter showing flooded areas and homes. He said the UNHCR and its partners were working to provide humanitarian aid to affected communities.

Seasonal floods killed more than 80 people and inundated tens of thousands of houses across Sudan between July and September last year.

