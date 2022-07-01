FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Independence Day travel | Firework photo tips and ideas | How to prepare for Fourth celebration
Home » Middle East News » Strong earthquake kills 5…

Strong earthquake kills 5 in southern Iran

The Associated Press

July 1, 2022, 11:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Five people were killed and 44 others injured in a magnitude 6.3 earthquake in southern Iran on Saturday, state television reported.

Rescue teams were deployed near the epicenter, Sayeh Khosh village, which is home to around 300 people in Hormozgan province, some 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) south of the capital, Tehran, the report said.

People went into the streets as aftershocks continued to jolt the area after the early morning quake, which also damaged buildings and infrastructure.

The earthquake was felt in many neighboring countries, the report said.

The area has seen several moderate earthquakes in recent weeks. In November, one man died following two magnitude 6.4 and 6.3 earthquakes.

Iran lies on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people. A magnitude 7 earthquake that struck western Iran in 2017 killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

GSA hits the play button on POLARIS by finalizing solicitation updates

Navy conducts first-ever exercise focused on climate change response

USPS meets financial health goal, falls short on delivery, CX targets in FY 2021

Federal groups, unions back paid leave for feds seeking abortion services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up