WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia strikes port despite grain deal | Americans dead in Donbas | Azovstal defenders memorialized | EU imposes more sanctions
Home » Middle East News » Palestinians: Israeli forces kill…

Palestinians: Israeli forces kill 2 in West Bank raid

The Associated Press

July 24, 2022, 1:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli troops shot and killed two Palestinians Sunday, the Palestinian rescue service said, as the military said it confronted armed men during overnight operations in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said the two men were killed in clashes with the military in Nablus and identified them as Aboud Sobh, 29, and Muhammad Al-Azizi, 22.

The military did not immediately provide additional details. But Israeli media said the military was still operating Sunday morning in other parts of the West Bank. Media reports said no Israeli forces were wounded in the fighting.

Israeli forces have been carrying out near-daily raids in the West Bank for months, in a bid to quell a spate of attacks by Palestinians on Israelis that has since subsided.

The military has faced resistance during some of those raids, which in several instances have turned deadly.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

VA scraps last EHR go-live date in FY 2022, amid IG accounts of patient harm

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

The FOIA backlog continued to grow last year

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up