Maryland Primary: Voters head to polls | Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Montgomery Co. races | Prince George’s Co. races
Home » Middle East News » Israel strikes Hamas site…

Israel strikes Hamas site after bullet hits Israeli building

The Associated Press

July 19, 2022, 10:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli aircraft struck a post belonging to the militant Hamas group in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, in response to a gunshot fired into southern Israel from the Palestinian territory earlier in the day, the military said.

Palestinian media said the site was struck multiple times by missiles from the air.

Earlier Tuesday, a bullet fired from Gaza hit an industrial building in the community of Netiv HaAsara, the military said. There were no reports of injuries in either incident.

No one has claimed responsibility for firing the bullet, but Israel holds Hamas responsible for all violence originating from Gaza, which has been under the rule of the Islamic militant since 2007.

On Saturday, the Israeli military carried out a series of airstrikes on a Hamas site in response to a rocket fire toward Israel. The rocket attack came hours after President Joe Biden concluded a three-day trip to Israel and the occupied West Bank, where the Palestinian Authority, Hamas’ rival, holds sway.

Hamas does not recognize Israel and has fought four wars with it in the past 15 years.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

Top intel official touts telework, increasing workplace flexibilities

Is the security clearance process biased? Intel leaders aim to find out

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

Growing frustrations puts GSA on hot seat to fix the transition to UEI

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up