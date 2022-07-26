WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine pushes to try alleged war crimes | Guatemala expresses solidarity with Ukraine | Russian goal to oust Ukraine's president | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return
Home » Middle East News » Israel demolishes homes of…

Israel demolishes homes of suspected Palestinian attackers

The Associated Press

July 26, 2022, 3:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military demolished the homes on Tuesday of two Palestinians suspected of killing an Israeli security guard in a West Bank settlement in April.

Vyacheslav Golev was killed in a shooting at the entrance of a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on April 29. The Palestinian militant group Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Israeli military later apprehended two Palestinians suspected of carrying out the attack. On Tuesday, the army said it demolished their residences in the northern West Bank village of Qarawat Bani Hassan.

In a statement, the military said forces faced a violent protest, with firebombs and burning tires thrown at the troops.

Israel routinely demolishes the homes of slain or captured Palestinian assailants who killed Israelis, saying it serves as a deterrent against future attackers. The Palestinians and rights groups say the practice amounts to collective punishment.

Israeli troops have been carrying out near-daily raids across West Bank for months in the aftermath of a string of deadly attacks in which Palestinian attackers killed 19 Israelis.

The military has faced resistance during some of those raids, which in several instances have turned deadly. More than 60 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of the year, according to an official Palestinian tally.

The Palestinians seek the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem, territories Israel captured in the 1967 Mideast war, for a future independent state.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

House shows love for some IT modernization funds, but not all of them

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

How two agencies are approaching employee training in a hybrid work setting

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up