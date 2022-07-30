BAGHDAD (AP) — Hundreds of protesters breach Iraq’s parliament building for a second time this week.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
July 30, 2022, 5:34 AM
BAGHDAD (AP) — Hundreds of protesters breach Iraq’s parliament building for a second time this week.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.