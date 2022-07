BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — Biden restates support for ‘two states for two peoples,’ but says ‘ground not ripe’ to…

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — Biden restates support for ‘two states for two peoples,’ but says ‘ground not ripe’ to restart Israel-Palestinian talks (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously quoted ‘2 two peoples’).

