Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro visits Qatar on Mideast tour

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro traveled Tuesday to the energy-rich nation of Qatar as part of a Mideast tour.

Maduro was met at Doha International Airport by Qatar’s minister of state for foreign affairs, Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi, and others, according to the state-run Qatar News Agency. Maduro is traveling with his wife, Cilia Flores, and other Venezuelan officials on the trip.

There was no other immediate information about Maduro’s schedule while in Qatar, a major natural gas supplier and the host of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Maduro’s visit comes after he traveled to Tehran, Iran, for meetings over the weekend, including with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Maduro then went to the small, oil-rich nation of Kuwait on Monday.

Maduro is on a Eurasia tour after President Joe Biden decided not to invite him to the Summit of the Americas, which began Thursday. His earlier stops included Algeria and Turkey.

