Venezuela’s Maduro visits Kuwait, speaks to crown prince

The Associated Press

June 13, 2022, 10:09 PM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro visited Kuwait on Monday and spoke to the small, oil-rich nation’s crown prince, state media reported.

The state-run KUNA news agency offered little detail on Maduro’s talks with Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber.

It reported the two men spoke at Kuwait International Airport alongside Maduro’s delegation, including his wife, Cilia Flores.

Venezuela’s state-run broadcaster VTV noted Kuwait and Venezuela both were part of the original members of the oil cartel OPEC. Maduro’s Twitter account said the president wanted to expand on those ties.

Maduro’s visit comes after he traveled to Tehran, Iran, for meetings over the weekend, including with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Maduro is on a Eurasia tour after President Joe Biden decided not to invite him to the Summit of the Americas, which began Thursday. His stops earlier this week included Algeria and Turkey.

