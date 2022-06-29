FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: DC area events guide | Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live
Home » Middle East News » Naftali Bennett's office says…

Naftali Bennett’s office says the Israeli prime minister will not run in upcoming elections

The Associated Press

June 29, 2022, 12:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Naftali Bennett’s office says the Israeli prime minister will not run in upcoming elections.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | National News | World News

Supreme Court rejects challenge to higher USPS rates, but regulator review ongoing

DoD's acting IG is in his position unlawfully, GAO finds

DoD, Air Force pair with HBCUs for new research consortium

What the House appropriations bill means for a federal pay raise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up