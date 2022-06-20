RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: NATO chief concerned about morale | How war triggered food crisis | Russia-West tensions inflame UN debate | Funeral for Ukrainian activist | Mom of missing American reacts to video
Home » Middle East News » Iran hangs man convicted…

Iran hangs man convicted of killing clerics in April attack

The Associated Press

June 20, 2022, 2:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran on Monday morning hanged a man convicted of killing two clerics in a stabbing attack in April at a revered Shiite shrine, the country’s state television reported.

The report says the death penalty was carried out by hanging after the country’s Supreme Court upheld a verdict issued earlier by a Revolutionary Court in northeastern city of Mashhad, the place of the attack.

The convicted man was identified as Abdollatif Moradi and authorities said he had stabbed three clerics. Two died, one instantly, the other later in a hospital. No further details were available following the attack at the city’s Imam Reza shrine, a rare act of violence at the major pilgrimage site for Shiite Muslims.

However, Iran’s semiofficial Tasnim news agency said Moradi was an Uzbek national who had entered Iran illegally through Pakistan a year ago.

The police have not offered a motive for the stabbing. The country’s interior minister, Ahmad Vahidi, at the time described it as a “terrorist attack” and vowed Iran would pursue the perpetrators and all “takfiris,” a term used for Sunni extremists who consider other Muslims infidels.

Four other suspects were arrested on charges of collaboration in the attack.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

House committee pushes forward on encouraging federal telework expansion

CISA provides agencies with long-awaited cloud security guidance

Three FBI headquarters sites in suburbs still viable for agency’s move, GSA tells lawmakers

New House Digital Services Office seeks to fill gaps to modernize Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up