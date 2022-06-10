RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine fears long war | 3 foreigners fighters for Ukraine sentenced to death | Soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk survives in exile
Home » Middle East News » Iran arrests 13 over…

Iran arrests 13 over Tehran bank heist, state media reports

The Associated Press

June 10, 2022, 5:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian authorities said Friday they have arrested 13 burglars who cut into the vault of a Tehran state bank from a neighboring building and stole 168 safe deposit boxes.

Tehran Prosecutor Ali Salehi said that three of the thieves were arrested in an undisclosed country abroad, while the rest were apprehended in the capital and Iran’s north, State-run IRNA news agency reported. A car containing stolen property was found abandoned at Imam Khomeini Airport, he added.

State TV showed footage of jewelry, gold coins and bundles of dollar bills laid out on a long table.

The thieves also allegedly stole surveillance cameras and other monitoring items from the bank, which is located on a major thoroughfare near Tehran University, and within walking distance of a police station.

Bank robberies are rare in theocratic Iran. If convicted, the suspects face lengthy prison sentences.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

Retirement processing times jump up in May

DoD’s largest solar array opens at Fort Bragg

Survey: What's your experience with the TSP update?

Now operational DoD chief digital and AI office will be an example of innovation, officials say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up