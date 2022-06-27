SUPREME COURT NEWS: Court rules for inmates | Court sides with coach on school prayer | Harris emerges as top abortion voice | Reston church damaged | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Home » Middle East News » Gas leak in Jordan…

Gas leak in Jordan kills 10, injures some 250

The Associated Press

June 27, 2022, 12:38 PM

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A poisonous gas leak in Jordan’s southern port city of Aqaba on Monday killed at least 10 people and injured some 250, authorities said.

Video carried by state-run media outlets showed a crane hoisting a large tanker from a truck and then dropping it on the deck of a ship, causing an explosion of yellow smoke and sending dock workers racing away.

The Public Security Directorate said a gas tank sprung a leak while being transported. It did not identify the contents of the tanker.

The directorate said authorities sealed off the area after evacuating the injured to hospitals and sent specialists in to address the situation.

The directorate said 10 people were killed and 251 injured. State-run al-Mamlaka TV said 199 were still being treated in hospitals.

Dr. Jamal Obeidat, a local health official, urged people to stay inside and close windows and doors. The nearest residential area is 25 kilometers (15 miles) away.

