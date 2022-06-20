Primary Day: DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | 2 Va. races stand out | Local election news
Home » Middle East News » Emirati officials announce new…

Emirati officials announce new plans for world’s fair site

The Associated Press

June 20, 2022, 2:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Emirati officials Monday revealed plans to repurpose the Expo 2020 site in Dubai that received millions of visitors between October and March.

At a press conference at the site’s exhibition center, officials announced the property would be transformed into Expo City Dubai, an environment-friendly city housing businesses and other tenants.

“Expo City Dubai will offer everyone, families, youth, students, tourists … opportunities to experience rich, diverse, educational, fun and cultural attractions,” said Marjan Faraidooni, chief experience officer at the Expo site.

The pandemic-delayed world’s fair in the United Arab Emirates closed after eight years of anticipation, over $7 billion in investment, 240 million hours of labor and six months of festivities.

The new city will be accessible only by pedestrians, buggies and bicycles, said Ahmed Al-Khatib, chief development and delivery officer.

The pavilions of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Egypt, Pakistan, Brussels and others will be preserved. Al-Khatib said 80% of the existing assets of Expo 2020 will be “retained and repurposed.”

The gigantic Al Wasl dome, known as the beating heart of Expo 2020 that attracted visitors including artists and heads of state, will also be preserved.

The new development will play an integral role in the 2040 plan advocated by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to double the size of the city.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Al-Maktoum said Expo City Dubai will be a hub for economic activity.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

New House Digital Services Office seeks to fill gaps to modernize Congress

Defense funding topline up in the air for 2023 after committees release bills

Lawmakers renew push to strip investigation authority from VA whistleblower office

CISA provides agencies with long-awaited cloud security guidance

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up