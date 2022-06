DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai police say they arrested Atul and Rajesh Gupta, sought by South Africa in…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai police say they arrested Atul and Rajesh Gupta, sought by South Africa in corruption case tied to former president.

