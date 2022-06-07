RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | UN says Ukraine facing sexual violence, trafficking crisis | US media face Russian visa denial
Home » Middle East News » Dubai police arrest 2…

Dubai police arrest 2 in South African corruption case

The Associated Press

June 7, 2022, 3:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai police said Tuesday they arrested two brothers from the Gupta family wanted in connection to a corruption case involving former South African President Jacob Zuma, the latest high-profile extradition case involving the United Arab Emirates.

Police issued a statement saying they arrested brothers Atul and Rajesh Gupta “ in connection with money laundering and criminal charges in South Africa.”

The two, as well as their brother Ajay, had been suspected of hiding out in Dubai since fleeing South Africa around the same time Zuma resigned in 2018 amid allegations he had overseen massive levels of corruption at state-owned companies.

Dubai police said they made the arrest after receiving an Interpol “red notice” warrant for the two.

“The arrest reflects the continuous efforts of the UAE in combating money laundering crimes through local cooperation among the competent authorities,” police said.

Last week, Dubai police similarly arrested a British man wanted in Denmark over an alleged $1.7 billion tax fraud case.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

Fiscal Service putting its customers at the center of its IT modernization efforts

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

GAO says Air Force decision on SPACECOM location was sloppy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up