Dubai police arrest 2 in South African corruption case

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai police said Tuesday they arrested two brothers from the Gupta family wanted in connection to a corruption case involving former South African President Jacob Zuma, the latest high-profile extradition case involving the United Arab Emirates.

Police issued a statement saying they arrested brothers Atul and Rajesh Gupta “ in connection with money laundering and criminal charges in South Africa.”

The two, as well as their brother Ajay, had been suspected of hiding out in Dubai since fleeing South Africa around the same time Zuma resigned in 2018 amid allegations he had overseen massive levels of corruption at state-owned companies.

Dubai police said they made the arrest after receiving an Interpol “red notice” warrant for the two.

“The arrest reflects the continuous efforts of the UAE in combating money laundering crimes through local cooperation among the competent authorities,” police said.

Last week, Dubai police similarly arrested a British man wanted in Denmark over an alleged $1.7 billion tax fraud case.

