2 Jordanian Air Force pilots killed in plane crash

The Associated Press

June 5, 2022, 9:56 AM

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Two Jordanian Air Force pilots were killed Sunday when their training aircraft crashed, the military said.

The two-seater aircraft crashed at 9:00 a.m. local time in the northern town of Ramtha near the border with Syria, it said in a statement.

The incident was attributed to an unspecified “technical malfunction.” The aircraft was built by Germany’s GROB Aircraft Co.

The two deceased Royal Jordanian Air Force pilots were identified as Maj. Bilal al-Shoufein and Cpt. Baha Abu Ghanmi.

