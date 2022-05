DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — US Navy says it’s ‘looking into’ reports that Iran seized 2 Greek oil tankers…

Listen now to WTOP News

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — US Navy says it’s ‘looking into’ reports that Iran seized 2 Greek oil tankers after Tehran threatened ‘punitive action.’

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.