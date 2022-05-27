RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia slams sanctions | Russian oligarchs buy out of sanctions? | Ukrainian boy and a killing | US to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China
Home » Middle East News » Iran confirms seizure of…

Iran confirms seizure of 2 Greek oil tankers in Persian Gulf

The Associated Press

May 27, 2022, 12:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized two Greek oil tankers on Friday in the Persian Gulf, just after Athens assisted the U.S. in seizing an Iranian oil tanker over alleged sanctions violations in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Guard’s announcement comes as tensions remain high between Iran and the West over stalled negotiations regarding its rapidly advancing nuclear program.

The Guard issued a statement on its website, accusing the unnamed tankers of unspecified violations.

Greece’s Foreign Ministry said Iranian authorities “violently took over” the two ships in an “act of piracy.”

Asked about the Iranian claim, Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins of the U.S. Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet told the AP that “this is what we are tracking,” but declined to comment further.

Iran had threatened to take “punitive action” earlier Friday over Athens being involved in the U.S. seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in Greek waters.

Iran’s Nour News website, close to its security services, made the threat just as shipping news site Lloyd’s List said it believed two Greek tankers had been seized in the Persian Gulf. Quoting anonymous industry sources, Lloyd’s reported that the two ships had been boarded after Iranian military helicopters approached them on Friday afternoon. It said both tankers had just been loaded with Iraqi crude oil.

The crude oil cargo of an Iranian-flagged tanker that was stopped in Greek waters last month has been seized and is being transferred to another vessel following a request from the United States, a Greek official said Thursday.

The official said following a “judicial intervention by U.S. authorities concerning the ship’s cargo” the process is currently underway, at U.S. government expense, for the oil “to be handed over” off the port of Karystos on the Aegean Sea island of Evia.

The official, who asked not to be identified in order to discuss the case, did not provide further details. A Justice Department spokesman in Washington and the U.S. Embassy in Athens declined to comment Thursday.

___

Associated Press writer Nicholas Paphitis in Athens, Greece, and Amir Vahdat in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

DHS, DoD publish 5G security guidance to help agencies think through key ATO process

VA will 'continue to work' plan to rethink real-estate needs if AIR commission fails to launch

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up