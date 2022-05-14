RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia takes losses | 1st Ukraine war-crimes case | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company
Home » Middle East News » Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed…

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan becomes UAE’s president

The Associated Press

May 14, 2022, 5:27 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rulers in the United Arab Emirates announced Saturday that they appointed Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the president of this hereditarily ruled nation on the Arabian Peninsula.

The state-run WAM news agency said the rulers of the country’s seven sheikhdoms made the decision at a meeting.

It comes after the late President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died Friday.

