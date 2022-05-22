RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Belarusians join war | Fear for 2,500 POWs as Russia captures Mariupol | Biden signs $40B aid package | Poles seek EU funds for refugees | Who were Mariupol's last defenders?
Home » Middle East News » Iran Revolutionary Guard member…

Iran Revolutionary Guard member is shot dead in Tehran

The Associated Press

May 22, 2022, 11:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A senior member of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard was killed outside his home in Tehran on Sunday by unidentified gunmen on a motorbike, state TV reported, giving only scant details about the attack.

The two assailants shot Col. Hassan Sayad Khodayari five times in his car in the heart of the capital, state media said.

Reports identified Khodayari only as a “defender of the shrine,” a reference to Iranians who fight against the extremist Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq within the Guard’s elite Quds force that oversees operations abroad.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Security forces were pursuing the suspected assailants, state TV reported, without offering further details or giving a motive for the killing.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

After high staff attrition, USDA seeks to rebuild with ‘robust’ hiring

How agencies can recruit better job candidates with skills-based approach

Hundreds of IRS employees wrongfully accessed taxpayer information over last 10 years

First HHS chief AI officer sees promise in 100 AI use cases, but challenges moving them forward

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up