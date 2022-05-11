RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hogan announces aid package for Ukraine | Russia pounds Odesa | Ukrainian fighters appeal for evacuation | US intel questioned
Iran detains 2 Europeans as EU nuclear talk envoy visits

The Associated Press

May 11, 2022, 3:55 AM

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s Intelligence Ministry says it has detained two Europeans as a European Union envoy visits the country over its stalled nuclear negotiations with world powers.

The ministry said in a statement Wednesday that the two planned to turn routine demands by various social and professional groups into “chaos, social disorder and instability.”

It did not identify the nationality of those held.

It comes as Enrique Mora visits on the nuclear deal talks. They have broken down apparently over an American designation of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard as a terror group.

