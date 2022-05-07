Egypt says 11 troops killed in militant attack in Sinai

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s military says at least 11 troops have been killed in a militant attack in the restive…

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s military says at least 11 troops have been killed in a militant attack in the restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula.

The military said in a statement that the militants attacked a water pumping station Saturday east of the Suez Canal. It did not give further details on the location.

The statement said security forces clashes with the attacking militants. It says at least five other troops were wounded in the attack.

