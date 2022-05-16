RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian war effort runs into hurdles | Finland, Sweden inch closer to NATO | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Bus drivers demanding 10% pay hike strike in Iranian capital

The Associated Press

May 16, 2022, 2:27 PM

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Bus drivers in Tehran on Monday went on strike on two major bus lines to demand a 10% wage increase, causing hours of delays in public transportation in the Iranian capital, media reported.

The semiofficial Mehr news agency said Mayor Ali Reza Zakani appeared with the drivers and promised to address their problems.

The Sharq daily said the strike on two major north-south routes led to the disruption of traffic in many bus stations in the city. Witnesses said many of the bus passengers resorted to the subway, leading to overcrowding at some stations. Tehran has dozens of major bus lines.

A video circulating on social media showed striking drivers shouting demands for the mayor’s resignation and calling for a 10% raise in wages.

The semiofficial ISNA news agency said police sent hundreds of its buses and drivers to transfer people free of charge.

Security was tight in major junctions in Tehran starting Monday morning.

Last week, authorities detained a member of the drivers syndicate. In recent months teachers have waged protest rallies demanding higher wages, too.

