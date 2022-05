DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A gas cylinder explosion in the capital of the United Arab Emirates killed two…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A gas cylinder explosion in the capital of the United Arab Emirates killed two people and injured 120 others Monday, police said.

Abu Dhabi police initially acknowledged the mid-day blast Monday, but offered no casualty figures.

Hours later, they gave them, offering only a few photos of broken glass in the street.

