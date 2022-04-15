RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Zelenskyy hails Ukrainians’ resolve | The woman who would make Putin pay | Thousand-dollar cocktail for a good cause | Photos
Home » Middle East News » Ten al-Qaeda inmates escape…

Ten al-Qaeda inmates escape from prison in eastern Yemen

The Associated Press

April 15, 2022, 6:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Ten jailed al-Qaida militants have escaped from prison in Yemen’s eastern province of Hadramawt, security officials said on Friday.

The inmates staged a quarrel among themselves late Thursday at the prison in the city of Seiyun, forcing guards to intervene. But when they did, the prisoners overpowered them, seizing their Kalashnikov rifles and binding their hands before running away, prison officials said. They asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the inmates must have coordinated their move with prison guards who collaborated, as well as other militants from outside, they added.

The Yemen-based Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula has long been considered the global network’s most dangerous branch, and has attempted to carry out attacks on the U.S. mainland.

A list of the fugitives’ names has been put out on social media to help with the hunt, said the officials.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

Out of the woods with financial system, Coast Guard can turn attention to industry

Moon mining and satellite collisions make list of DoD concerns in space

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

HHS aims to merge patient data across networks with new health IT system

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up