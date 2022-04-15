JERUSALEM (AP) — Medics say 117 Palestinians wounded in clashes with Israeli police at major Jerusalem holy site.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
April 15, 2022, 3:14 AM
JERUSALEM (AP) — Medics say 117 Palestinians wounded in clashes with Israeli police at major Jerusalem holy site.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.