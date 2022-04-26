RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | How is Trans-Dniester related to war? | Russia pounds eastern Ukraine | War heats up cooking oil prices | Photos
Home » Middle East News » Israeli police probe death…

Israeli police probe death threat to prime minister’s family

The Associated Press

April 26, 2022, 11:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police said Tuesday they have launched an investigation into a death threat made against the country’s prime minister.

The police issued a statement saying that a letter containing a death threat and a live bullet was sent to Naftali Bennett’s family. The police said the special crimes department and the Shin Bet internal security agency opened an investigation.

Additional details about the case were under a gag order. The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that the Bennett’s family has been given an increased security detail because of the letter.

Writing on Twitter, Bennett said that “political conflict, no matter how deep, doesn’t need to come to violence, thuggery and death threats.”

“I am prime minister and a politician, but I am also a husband and father, and my obligation is to protect my wife and children,” he said. “We must lower the flames of the political discourse.”

Bennett formed a government last year following four successive deadlocked elections. He heads a coalition of eight parties ranging from ultranationalists to a small Islamist party that were all united in their opposition to longtime prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Bennett and other leaders of the coalition received death threats and were provided with additional security in the run-up to the formation of the new government last June.

One of Bennett’s predecessors as prime minister, Yitzhak Rabin, was assassinated in 1995 by a religious nationalist extremist following a peace rally in Tel Aviv.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

State Department hiring 50 data scientists to meet 'increasing demand' for their skills

Innovation in federal agencies is hard, but possible with these tips

Military housing company derelict in duties even after guilty plea, Senate finds

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up