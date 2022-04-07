Israeli hospital: 2 killed, 8 wounded in Tel Aviv shooting

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — At least two people were killed and several wounded in a shooting in central Tel…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — At least two people were killed and several wounded in a shooting in central Tel Aviv on Thursday night in an area with several bars and restaurants packed with people, Israeli medics said.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, but it came amid heightened tensions following a series of deadly attacks carried out by Palestinians.

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said it received reports of a shooting at “several scenes” around downtown Tel Aviv. It said it had evacuated six people to a nearby hospital, three of whom were in serious or critical condition.

The nearby Ichilov hospital said two people had died and that it was treating another eight who were wounded.

At least one shooting took place on Dizengoff Street, a central thoroughfare and popular weekend hangout. Police urged people to avoid the area.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was monitoring the situation from the Israeli military headquarters, which is also in downtown Tel Aviv, his office said.

Tensions have been high after a series of attacks by Palestinian assailants killed 11 people just ahead of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, which began nearly a week ago.

Last year, protests and clashes during Ramadan ignited an 11-day Gaza war.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.