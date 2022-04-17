RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia renews strikes | More than 900 bodies found in Kyiv region | US Army learning from Ukraine war | Children detail trauma with art
Israel police enter flashpoint Jerusalem holy site, arrest 2

The Associated Press

April 17, 2022, 1:06 AM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a sensitive Jerusalem holy site, two days after clashes with Palestinians.

The police cleared Palestinians out of the sprawling esplanade outside the mosque itself early Sunday, while dozens of Palestinians remained inside the building.

The police arrested at least two Palestinians. They appeared to have cleared out the plaza to allow a group of around 30 Jewish visitors to enter. The site is the third holiest in Islam and the holiest for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount.

It has long been a flashpoint for Israeli-Palestinian violence.

