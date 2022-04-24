Biden accepts invitation to visit Israel in coming months

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden has accepted an invitation to visit Israel in the coming months, the two countries…

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden has accepted an invitation to visit Israel in the coming months, the two countries announced on Sunday.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke to Biden on Sunday afternoon, discussing recent Israeli-Palestinian unrest in Jerusalem as well as their shared concerns about Iran, both of their offices said.

Israel has opposed U.S. efforts to revive the 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran, saying it does not include sufficient safeguards to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. It also has expressed concerns that the U.S. might remove Iran’s Republican Guard from its list of foreign terrorist groups.

Then-President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, causing it to unravel.

While both governments confirmed that Biden accepted an invitation to visit Israel in the near future, neither gave a date for the expected trip.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.