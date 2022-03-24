RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hopes of returning wane | Coat drive to support refugees | US accepting refugees | Zelenskyy urges NATO donations
Home » Middle East News » Yemeni general's son died…

Yemeni general’s son died alongside father in Aden bombing

The Associated Press

March 24, 2022, 12:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A car bomb that rocked Yemen’s southern port city of Aden this week and killed a major general also took the life of his son, a junior military officer, and three guards, a media spokesman said Thursday.

The bombing on Wednesday targeted the convoy of Maj. Gen. Thabet Jawas, a senior commander in southern Yemen, who was killed. Initial reports said at least four others also died.

No one has so far claimed responsibility for the attack in Aden. The city has been rocked by several bombings in recent years blamed on local affiliates of al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have also targeted the city with ballistic missiles and explosives-laden drones.

On Thursday, Qaed Nasr, a military spokesman for Jawas’ division, said that the major general’s son, Nabil Jawas, a 26-year-old military officer who was accompanying his father, also died.

The two were driving home after attending a relative’s funeral when a parked car exploded as Jawas’ convoy passed near a fuel supply facility, according to security officials speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to reporters.

Three guards were also killed, the officials said, while five civilian passers-by who were wounded in the bombing are in hospital and getting medical treatment.

Images from the scene showed fire with charred bodies on the ground. An investigation was underway.

Aden has been the seat of Yemen’s internationally recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi since the Houthis seized the country’s capital, Sanaa, in 2014, triggering the country’s protracted civil war.

Hadi and his prime minister, Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, mourned Jawas’ death and denounced the bombing as a “terrorist attack.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

VA brings employees back to the office, but envisions hybrid workplace for eligible staff

Multibillion-dollar military moving contract delayed again after losing bidder sues

EPA adopts 'hybrid workplace' model in office reentry plans set for May

Lawmakers raise concerns about EEOC return to office plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up