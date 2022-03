JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi state TV says there was a ‘hostile operation’ targeting Jiddah oil depot that erupted…

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi state TV says there was a ‘hostile operation’ targeting Jiddah oil depot that erupted in flames ahead of F1 race.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.