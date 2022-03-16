RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Home » Middle East News » Saudi king leaves hospital…

Saudi king leaves hospital after pacemaker battery changed

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 7:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s octogenarian monarch underwent medical tests had the battery of his pacemaker changed, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported Wednesday.

King Salman will rest for several days following the procedure and “successful medical tests,” the news agency said. Government-produced images showed the king leaving the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the capital, Riyadh, hunched forward and using a cane, but otherwise walking unassisted.

King Salman was accompanied by an entourage that included his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as he left the hospital.

The monarch’s health is closely watched because he holds absolute power in the kingdom. King Salman has appointed his 36-year-old son, Prince Mohammed, as his successor, though he’s also already empowered him to lead day-to-day affairs.

The crown prince’s assertive and brazen style of leadership, as well as his consolidation of power and sidelining of potential rivals, have been controversial. He’s denied any involvement in the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, contradicting Western intelligence assessments.

In July 2020, the king was admitted to a hospital in Saudi Arabia for medical tests due to inflammation of the gallbladder. He spent 10 days in the hospital, during which the gall bladder was removed.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

In a reversal of roles, Congress tells the TMF to ‘show me the money’

VA looks to do more with fewer facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

Five key provisions in the just-signed 2022 intelligence authorization bill

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up