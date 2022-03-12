RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russians push toward Kyiv | More US troops deploy overseas in wake of Ukraine invasion | US slashes Russia trade status | How to support Ukraine
Home » Middle East News » Saudi Arabia says it…

Saudi Arabia says it has executed 81 convicts in single day

The Associated Press

March 12, 2022, 8:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it has executed 81 prisoners, including those convicted of killings and belonging to militant groups.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency made the announcement on Saturday. It said those executed included convicted members of al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

The mass carrying out of capital punishment appears to be the largest execution in the kingdom in recent memory.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up