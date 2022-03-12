Saudi Arabia says it has executed 81 convicts in single day

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it has executed 81 prisoners, including those convicted of killings and…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it has executed 81 prisoners, including those convicted of killings and belonging to militant groups.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency made the announcement on Saturday. It said those executed included convicted members of al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

The mass carrying out of capital punishment appears to be the largest execution in the kingdom in recent memory.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.