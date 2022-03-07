CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID death toll approaches 6M | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | China new surge despite 'zero tolerance' | Latest COVID-19 cases
Palestinian shot, killed after stabbing 2 Israeli policemen

The Associated Press

March 7, 2022, 1:49 PM

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian stabbed two police officers in Jerusalem’s Old City on Monday before he was shot and killed by police, the second such incident in as many days.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said it was treating two men in their 20s — the two officers — who were in moderate condition. The police said the attacker was critically wounded and later died.

On Sunday, police shot and killed a 19-year-old Palestinian after he stabbed an officer in the Old City. The officer was lightly injured.

Palestinians have carried out dozens of stabbing, shooting and car-ramming attacks targeting Israeli civilians and security personnel in recent years. Most of the attacks were carried out by individuals with no known links to armed groups.

Palestinians and rights groups have accused Israel of using excessive force in some instances and of killing attackers who could have been arrested.

Israel captured east Jerusalem, including the Old City and its Christian, Muslim and Jewish holy sites, along with the West Bank and Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. It later annexed east Jerusalem in a move not recognized by most of the international community.

The Palestinians seek the occupied West Bank and Gaza for a future independent state, with east Jerusalem as its capital. Israel considers all of Jerusalem to be its capital.

