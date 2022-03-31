RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia shelling where it vowed to cut back | 4M leave Ukraine | Poland to end Russian oil imports | How to help
Israel raids West Bank refugee camp, Palestinian killed

The Associated Press

March 31, 2022, 2:04 AM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank early Thursday, setting off a gun battle in which a Palestinian teenager was killed and several others were wounded, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Videos circulated online showed smoke rising from the center of the Jenin refugee camp as gunfire echoed in the background. Others appeared to show Israeli soldiers and Palestinian gunmen moving through the narrow streets.

The raid came two days after a Palestinian from a village near Jenin shot and killed five people in central Israel, part of a wave of attacks in recent days that have left a total of 11 people dead.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said a 17-year-old was killed. It had earlier said seven Palestinians were brought to local hospitals, including three who were seriously wounded.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The Jenin refugee camp was the scene of one of the deadliest battles of the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising. In April 2002, Israeli forces battled Palestinian militants in the camp, leading to the deaths of 23 Israeli soldiers and more than 50 Palestinians.

In recent years the Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank, has appeared to have little control over Jenin. Israeli forces operating in and around the city and refugee camp often come under fire.

