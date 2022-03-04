CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Iran says data center fire causes internet disruption

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 5:04 AM

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A fire in a government data center caused internet disruption for many users in Iran on Friday, an official said on Twitter.

Mahdi Salem, Deputy Telecommunication Minister said that an “electrical connection” had caused the fire, but it was later repaired.

Advocacy group NetBlocks said a major internet disruption had occurred, impacting Tehran and other regions.

It was unclear to what extent Internet traffic was still affected later Friday.

